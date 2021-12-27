HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HUYA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

HUYA stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HUYA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,799,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

