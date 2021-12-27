Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $23,452.06 and $10.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.19 or 0.07952868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.95 or 0.99946789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

