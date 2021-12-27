IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.15. 128,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.