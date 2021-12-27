IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $648.23. 1,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.