II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. 8,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,020 shares of company stock worth $1,284,231. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

