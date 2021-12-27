Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,278 shares of company stock worth $400,332 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

