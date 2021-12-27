Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.86. Immuneering shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 735 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

