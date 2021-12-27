Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Immunovant by 213.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 400.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

IMVT opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

