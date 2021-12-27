Impossible Finance (IF) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $53,162.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.06 or 0.07936212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,078.94 or 0.99991888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

