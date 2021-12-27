Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

