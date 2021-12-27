ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

