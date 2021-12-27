ING Groep NV Buys 91 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $327.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.64 and its 200-day moving average is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.