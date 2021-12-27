ING Groep NV Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

