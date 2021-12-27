ING Groep NV Invests $1.12 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,357 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

AAL opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

