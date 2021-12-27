ING Groep NV Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $494.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.96. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $310.62 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

