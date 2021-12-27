ING Groep NV Purchases 206 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $193.77 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.60 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

