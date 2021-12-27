ING Groep NV Sells 953 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

