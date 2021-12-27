ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Trimmed by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $64,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

