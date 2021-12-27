Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CTV opened at $6.98 on Monday. Innovid has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

