Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 21,848 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$146.89 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$107.44 and a 52-week high of C$152.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$146.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.02.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.