Insider Selling: Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($131,019.49).

LON DRX opened at GBX 596.50 ($7.88) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.67. Drax Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 356.20 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.68) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 656 ($8.67).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

