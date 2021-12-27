Insider Selling: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Sells 141,501 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.
Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$36.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.37. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.22.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.