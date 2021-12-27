Insider Selling: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Sells 141,501 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$36.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.37. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.22.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

