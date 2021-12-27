Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,874. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
