Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Vera Kobalia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,330.80.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,305. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 41.53. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

