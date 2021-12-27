Insight 2811 Inc. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.56. 3,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,319. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

