Insight 2811 Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,319. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.