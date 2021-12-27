Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,254 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

