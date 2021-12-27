Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. 22,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,141. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.