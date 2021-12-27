Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

