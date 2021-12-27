Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $4.27 on Monday, reaching $573.89. 19,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

