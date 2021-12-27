Intrust Bank NA Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

