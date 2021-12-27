Intrust Bank NA Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.6% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

ADBE traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $573.89. 19,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.95 and a 200 day moving average of $622.63. The firm has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

