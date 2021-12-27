Intrust Bank NA Purchases 2,960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 251,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,348,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

