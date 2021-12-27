Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG traded up $23.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,966.44. 8,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,725. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,916.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,789.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.