Intrust Bank NA Sells 112 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $612.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. The company has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $644.31 and a 200-day moving average of $585.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.