Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.07. 28,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,566. The firm has a market cap of $351.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

