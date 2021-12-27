Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 28.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

INTU opened at $638.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

