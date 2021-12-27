Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $891.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

