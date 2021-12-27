Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after buying an additional 1,276,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.85 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

