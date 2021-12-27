Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Stake Decreased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42,558.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 352,813 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 241,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,383. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

