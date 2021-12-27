Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $352.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

