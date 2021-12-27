Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,576,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,374. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.