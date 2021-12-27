Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 106 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.43. 9,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

