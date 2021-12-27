Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 210 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.47. 6,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

