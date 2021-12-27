IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.
In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
IPGP stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. 965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,528. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
