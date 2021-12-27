IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. 965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,528. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.