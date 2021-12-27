iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,157. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.