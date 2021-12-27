iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.35

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $78.35, with a volume of 514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

