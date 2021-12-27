iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

