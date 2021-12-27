iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

