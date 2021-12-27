iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $543.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.36. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $367.63 and a one year high of $551.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.